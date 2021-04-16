Marshall Ray Carswell
Funeral services for Marshall Ray Carswell, 82, of Lufkin will be held Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at First Christian Church Lufkin with Reverend Jack Knox and Reverend Jennifer Steele-Lantis officiating. Interment will follow in Knight Cemetery.
Mr. Carswell was born September 12, 1938 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Ellen (Horn) and James Marshall Carswell, and died Tuesday, April 13, 2021 in Montgomery.
Mr. Carswell graduated from Lufkin High School in 1956 and Stephen F. Austin State University in 1966. In 1970 he started work as an accountant for Duncan Construction, retiring following 50 years of employment. He served in the Army National Guard. Mr. Carswell had been a very active member of First Christian Church Lufkin since 1963. He served as Elder for more than 36 years and was in the Medford Sunday school class.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Jon and Jill Carswell of Montgomery; grandchildren, Emma, Abby, and Tucker Ray Carswell of Montgomery; son-in-law, Scott Stevens of Wylie; sister and brother-in-law, Janie and Milton Hines of Lufkin; brother-in-law, Jerry Berghauser of Richmond; nieces and husbands, Susan and Todd Fink, Karen and D.J. Ramirez, all of Richmond, Jennifer and Glenn Burchard of Palestine; nephew, Bobby Hines of Huntington; and numerous other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Martha Carswell; son, James Ray “Jim” Carswell; and sister, Nancy Berghauser.
Pallbearers will be Rocky Thigpen, Paul Root, Gary Bolt, Todd Fink, Bobby Hines, Rufus Duncan, Jr., Tyler Boehm, and Don Dietz.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mack Coward, Leon Morris, Bob Brown, Thomas Moore, John Porter, Richard Winn, David Cochran, Ernest Rowe, and members of the Medford Sunday school class at First Christian Church Lufkin.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church Music Fund or Living Trust, 1300 S. 1st Street, Lufkin, Texas 75901, or Knight Cemetery Association, c/o Louise Halyard, 1381 Box Car Road, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
