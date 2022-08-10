Carroway Lufkin square 5/7/22

Sara Jo Trammell

A celebration service for Sara Jo Trammell, 82, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services will be Friday, August 12, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Coleman City Cemetery, Coleman Texas.

