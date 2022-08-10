Sara Jo Trammell
A celebration service for Sara Jo Trammell, 82, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services will be Friday, August 12, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Coleman City Cemetery, Coleman Texas.
Sara Jo Trammell was born June 12, 1940 in Coleman, Texas and entered the heavenly presence of God Sunday, August 7, 2022.
Sara Jo grew up in Coleman, Texas with 3 sisters and 2 brothers. She attended Mary Hardin-Baylor and then married Donald Trammell in 1959. Their first years of marriage they lived in Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Irving and Conroe, Texas. During this time they had 3 children. As their children grew older she went back to college and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts from Sam Houston State University. She began her teaching career in Conroe, Texas before moving to Lufkin, Texas in 1981. Sara enjoyed teaching 2nd and 3rd grade elementary children and taught at Slack, Kurth and Anderson for over 22 years. Her modus operandi was implementing creative ways in the classroom with the end goal of producing self-confident students. A lifelong learner, Sara encouraged her students to reach beyond their potential. Sara’s success was demonstrated by the numerous students who reached out to her to share their educational and life accomplishments. She enjoyed celebrating with each student. After she retired, she continued her passion for education and served on the Memorial Hospital Volunteer Scholarship Committee and also served as Volunteer President.
Fondly known as Grammy, she was a wordsmith who shared her love for books with her grandchildren. Countless words come to mind when thinking about her. Her grandchildren, children and their spouses produced a short list of words describing this precious mother, grand and great grandmother: wise, gentle, witty, patient, kind-hearted, lovely, graceful, academic, book lover, faithful, fierce, learner, creative, funny, intelligent, strong, encourager, loving, loyal, self-less, incisive wit, Christ-follower, grace-filled, adventurous, wonderful and servant.
Sara was an active member of First Baptist Church. Sara and Donald taught the Singles Sunday school department for a few years and later Sara helped in the 3-year-old Sunday school classroom for over 20 years. Sara loved Jesus and was a devoted follower. Her sweet spirit and tender touch will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her husband, Donald Trammell, Sr. of Lufkin; sons and daughters-in-law, Don, Jr. and Kay Trammell of Arlington, Texas; Joe and Elizabeth Trammell of Johns Creek, Georgia; and daughter and son-in-law, Elisabeth (Lissie) and Robert Levens of Colorado Springs, Colorado; grandchildren and spouses, Ryan and Elsa Trammell, Hunter and Lauren Doster, Michael and Adrienne Congdon, Sara Levens, Audrey Levens, and Anne Trammell; great-grandchildren, Rudder, Barret, and Susette Trammell; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ed and Marie Pitts of Idaho Falls, Idaho and John and Gayle Pitts of Richwood; sisters and brothers-in-law, Louetta Carroll of Lake Jackson, Butch and Martha Drake of Dallas, and Doug and Helen Shepherd of Montgomery; great-aunt and great-uncle, Vance and Marjorie Oney of Gatesville; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Madeline (Davis) Crabaugh.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Lufkin, 106 E. Bremond Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon prior to the service at 2:00 p.m. The graveside service is at the Coleman Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 12.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the service may be viewed at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.