Henry Bailey, 94, of Lufkin, was born April 6, 1926 in Shelby County, Texas. He was the oldest son of the late Forest and Virgie (McSwain) Bailey. He passed away Monday, May 25, 2020 in a local hospital.
Henry was a truck driver and retired from Brookshire Brothers. He was a WWII veteran and POW.
Survivors include daughter, Carolyn Anderson; daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Eddy Gresham, all of Hudson; son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Kay Bailey of Livingston; grandchildren, Melissa Flora, Lisa Foster, Joshua Bailey, Cari Gresham, Gary Gresham, 9 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren and brothers Forest Earl Bailey of Zavalla and Daniel Bailey of Silsbee.
Henry was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Bobbie Nell Bailey; son-in-law, Rayford Anderson; grandson, Ray Anderson; great-granddaughter, Sharon Bailey; 3 brothers and 5 sisters.
He dearly loved the Lord, his family and his country.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until service time.
