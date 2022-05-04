Services for Delmer James Mudd, Jr., 72, of Lufkin, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 5, 2022 in the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel located in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park, 5205 S. First Street, with interment following in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until service time in the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel.
Mr. Mudd was born August 8, 1949 in Gonzales, Texas, the son of the late Dorothy Louise (Sutter) and Delmer James Mudd, Sr. He passed away Friday, April 29, 2022 in a local hospital.
Capt. (Retired) Mudd was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He proudly served his country with the United States Air Force for 22-1/2 years.
Survivors include his wife, Susan P. Mudd; daughter, Dianna L. Kennedy, son, Senior Chief (Retired) Andrew J. Mudd and wife Amanda; grandchildren, Andrew Corrigan and wife MacKenzie, Sarah Mudd, Bradley Wilson, Cayden Mudd and Quintyn Mudd; great-grandchildren, Ariah Baker and Reinhardt Corrigan; sisters, Sandra Paulus and husband Billy and Marilyn Martinez; and a number of uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and other family members.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Mudd, Chris Mudd, Michael Mudd, Cayden Mudd, Quintyn Mudd and Bradley Wilson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.