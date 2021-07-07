Debra Fredine Tucker Bowling, 61 of Lufkin, Texas, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, peacefully in her sleep.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jeff Little officiating. Interment will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery.
Born in Houston, Texas to James H. and Barbara Tucker, Debbie was immediately a bundle of joy. Debbie was passionate about education and children from a very young age and participated in countless church clubs and organizations over the years. In 1979, she met Bill in Lufkin and it was love at first sight. They were married on August 3rd of that year and went on to celebrate nearly 42 years of marriage. Debbie and Bill had 2 children together, twin girls. When Alycia and Adriane were born, Debbie decided to devote her life to being a fantastic and wonderful mother. She excelled at propping up members of her family and supporting them through the many passions and difficulties of their lives. She made it her mission to bring joy to and improve the lives of others.
Debbie was a passionate teacher and mom to all. When she wasn’t filling her home with warmth and kindness, she could be found gardening, cooking for her family, or preparing a batch of her famous sweet tea. Debbie was a fiercely dedicated mother to her biological children as well as the many who called her “Mama”. Family always came first and was above all else, a value she instilled in those around her. The hole left by her absence is impossible to fill.
Debbie was preceded in death by her daughter, Adriane Meaggan; her father-in-law, Boyd Bowling; her father, James H. Tucker; and her two brothers, James Calvin Tucker and Richard Tucker; as well as her friend, LaDonna Marshall.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Bowling of Lufkin; her daughter and son-in-law, Alycia and Jeffry Berquist of Sugar Land; her mother, Barbara Tucker of Livingston; her mother-in-law, Ann Choate of Lufkin; brothers and sisters on both sides of the family as well as their spouses; numerous nieces and nephews; and special friend, Mark Marshall of Sugar Land.
Pallbearers will be James D. Tucker, Kristian Tucker, Luke Bowling, James Hight, Calvin Tucker, and Matthew Bowling.
Honorary pallbearers will be Nick Halovanic, Joe Halovanic, Robert Schlageter, and Zack Dillahaunty.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.