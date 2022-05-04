Memorial services for Shirley Brashear Mullins, 85, of Huntington will be held Friday, May 6, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Lufkin with Brother Stacey Perkins officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home.
Ms. Mullins was born April 10, 1937 in Huntington, Texas to the late Ola (Waller) and Cue Brashear, and died Sunday, May 1, 2022 in a local hospital.
Ms. Mullins was a lifetime resident of Angelina County. She retired from Axley & Rode following more than 20 years employment as a switchboard operator. She was an avid gardener and definitely had a green thumb. She loved westerns, especially John Wayne movies. She enjoyed traveling and her fellowship with her small group at church. Ms. Mullins was a member of Harmony Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Victoria (Mullins) and Michael Gandy of Huntington and Gail (Mullins) and David Quasebarth of Dallas; grandchildren and spouses, Lauren and Dustin Hughes and Sam and Jordan Gandy; and great-grandchildren, Daxton Hughes, Liam Gandy, and Baby Boy Hughes, due in July.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Harmony Hill Baptist Church Building Fund, 2708 S. Chestnut Street, Lufkin, Texas 75901 or Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, Florida 33131.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon prior to the services.
