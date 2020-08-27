Eramen 'E.L.' Brown
Graveside services for Eramen, "E.L." Brown, 75, of Lufkin, are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Mr. Brown was born Dec. 2, 1944, in Lufkin and died Aug. 23, 2020, in Houston. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Frank Foster
Services for Frank Foster, 80, of Diboll, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Mr. Foster was born June 7, 1940, and died Aug. 24, 2020, in a Louisiana hospital.
Lee Ray Westley
Graveside services for Lee Ray Westley, 68, formerly of Groveton, will be at noon Saturday. Burial will follow in the Lacy Cemetery. Mr. Westley was born Dec. 8, 1952, in Groveton and died Aug. 20, 2020, in Tyler. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
