James R. Brennan
Graveside services for James R. Brennan, 77, of Lufkin, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020 in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Brennan was born April 7, 1943 in Lufkin, Texas, the son of the late Hazel (Starling) and Hudson Fulton Brennan. He passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in a local nursing facility.
Mr. Brennan was a devoted father, grandfather and friend. He was retired from Lufkin Industries. His hobbies included scuba diving, aviation and military memorabilia. Mr. Brennan proudly served his country in the United States Army.
Survivors include his daughter, Sarah Hogue; granddaughters, Helen Burns and Cherolyn Burns; grandson, David Hogue; cousins, Charlie Lofton and Pat Foley; friend, Stephen Clarady; and other family members.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Brennan was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Brennan.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to service time Monday at the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
