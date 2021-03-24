Funeral services for Glenda Rae Hawthorn, 77, of Lufkin were held Monday, March 22, 2021 at the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park with Dr. Michael Reese officiating.
Glenda Rae Hawthorn was born to Havery Byrum and Melicent (Ragle) Byrum July 30, 1943 in Lequire, Oklahoma, and died Friday, March 19, 2021 in Wells, Texas.
She was the seventh child born to the Byrum family. All her siblings had a part in raising her, and she was devoted to them. Glenda met and married James Hawthorn of Kilgore, Texas May 5, 1962. They moved to Lufkin, Texas afterwards to start their family. She worked as a cashier at Cash Drug and Woolco for a short time before turning her heart to raising her children. Glenda loved showering her children with the desires of their heart.
Glenda was an avid seamstress and made many draperies, costumes, and pageant dresses. Even though she did not receive her formal education, she was self-taught in many areas and was a lexicon with words.
After onset Alzheimer’s she became a resident at Wells Nursing and Rehab to be closer to her daughter. She was loved and will be missed by her caregivers for her wit and humor, especially at bath time or moving her arthritic leg.
Glenda was preceded in death by her beloved husband, parents, and siblings, H.B. Byrum, Mildred Taylor, Virginia Nail, Sonny Byrum, and Patricia Oliver.
She is survived by her children, Donna Hawthorn of Alto and Michael Hawthorn and Lisa Lightfoot of Conroe; grandchildren, Trey and Jessica Athey of Lufkin and Candace and Brent Bennett of Benton, Arkansas; great-grandchildren, Madalyn Bennett, Jaxon McJunkin and Dusty Brewer; sister, Laverne Presley of Keota, Oklahoma; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
