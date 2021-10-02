Services for Luther A. Bolenbarker, 83, of Bossier City, Louisiana, will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 5, 2021 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Daniel King, Reagan McClenny and Jonathan Glasemann officiating. Interment will follow in the Holhausen-Darby Cemetery in Moscow.
Luther was born December 8, 1937 in West Columbia, Texas, the son of the late Dorothy Rudat (Veillon) and Luther Allen Bolenbarker. He passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021 in Shreveport.
Luther was a loving husband of 61 years, father and grandfather. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1955 – 1979 and served in the Vietnam War. He spent many years as a Gospel Preacher for the Church of Christ. Luther worked at Gipson Funeral Home for approximately 8 years as a funeral assistant. He volunteered for the V.A. Clinic and the Marine Corp League and was in the V.F.W. He served as National Chaplain for United States Mustang Marines.
Luther is survived by his wife of 61 years, Helen Bolenbarker; daughters and sons-in-law, Debra Kay and Kenneth McDonald and Rhonda Lynn and Charles Castiglione; grandchildren, Melissa Suttle, Benjamin Emerson, Brycie Dickerson and Landon McDonald; great-grandchildren, Roxanna, Aubree, Jace, Riley, Aurora and Sean; brothers, Fred Bolenbarker, Allen Bolenbarker and wife Pompy and Jimmy Bolenbarker; and our Beth Feagin.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donald Bolenbarker; and granddaughters, Leah Marie and Terri Lynn McDonald.
Pallbearers will be Benjamin Emerson, Jimmy Dickerson, Keith Suttle, Moochie Bates, Mike Capps and Joe Turlington.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday evening at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.