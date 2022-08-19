Funeral services for Chad Mason Cooper, 33, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Pastor Clarence Lowe officiating. Interment will follow at Old Union Cemetery in Lufkin.
Mr. Cooper was born on December 18, 1988, in Pasadena, Texas, to Huey Mason Cooper and Bobby Angela Gayle (Sims) Cooper, and died Thursday, August 11, 2022, in Helotes, Texas.
Mr. Cooper thoroughly enjoyed traveling. When he was younger, he was a part of the Boy Scouts of America, attaining the rank of Eagle scout, an accomplishment he felt very proud of. He was a 2007 graduate of Lufkin High School, and an Honor Student. He graduated from Texas A&M University with a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering. Chad loved the great outdoors. He was a generous man who would give his last ..... He loved God and his family and was extremely proud of his son Jaxen. Chad was very creative and loved to work with his hands. He dreamed of doing something to give back to other young men who were hurting.
He is survived by his wife Jasmine Cooper of Helotes, Texas; son, Jaxen Cooper of Helotes, TX; father and step-mother, Kirk and Lexi Schellhase of Etoile, TX; mother, Mardie Liles of Lufkin, TX; sister, Nichole Liles of Lufkin, TX; brother, Kyle Schellhase of Lufkin, TX; step-brother, Tye Cook of Dallas, TX; step-brother, Hoyt Cook of Etoile, TX; step-sister and husband Cassidy and Cole Clark of Center, TX; grandparents, Dan and Beth Schellhase of Livingston, TX: grandparents, Wayne and Sandy Cherry of Etoile, TX; uncle, Jason Liles of Nacogdoches, TX; aunt and husband, Kelly and Yandell Keath of Hemphill, TX; aunt and husband, Kimberly and Edward Basham of Kennard, TX; along with numerous aunts, uncles, and other family and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his adoptive parents (mom and dad), Bobby and Huey Cooper and nephew Avery Cook.
Special Memorials can be made to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) Southeast Texas Chapter, ATTN: Michael Swyer, 199 Water Street, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10038.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Services will be livestream on Facebook at Shafer Funeral Home.
