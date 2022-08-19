Funeral services for Chad Mason Cooper, 33, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Pastor Clarence Lowe officiating. Interment will follow at Old Union Cemetery in Lufkin.

Mr. Cooper was born on December 18, 1988, in Pasadena, Texas, to Huey Mason Cooper and Bobby Angela Gayle (Sims) Cooper, and died Thursday, August 11, 2022, in Helotes, Texas.