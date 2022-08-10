Services for Sara Jane Clark, 70, of Corrigan, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 12, 2022 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Robert Lankford officiating. Interment will follow in the Wheeler Cemetery.
Sara was born February 24, 1952 in Lufkin, Texas, the daughter of the late Vadie (Hooper) and G. J. Sanford. She passed away Monday, August 8, 2022 in a Lufkin hospital.
Sara was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who was always helping people. She loved to cook and enjoyed making flower arrangements. She worked as a beautician for 51 years.
Survivors include her sons, Doug Clark of Corrigan and Aaron Clark and wife Alison of Houston; daughters, Renee Witherspoon of Austin and Darla Clark of Dallas; grandchildren, Danielle, Katie, Ryan, Jordan, Cori and Delaney; 7 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
In addition to her parents, Sara was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Leo Clark; daughter, Alisha Clark; sisters, Johnnie Mae Duty and Vina Ethel Havard; and brother, Royce “Buddy” Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sara’s memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. to service time on Friday morning at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.