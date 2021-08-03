Funeral services for Charles Stephen “Steve” Mills, 64, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor D.R. McNaughton officiating. Interment will follow in the Old Union Cemetery.
Mr. Mills was born June 12, 1957 in Diboll, Texas to Linda Sue (Scarborough) and Charles D. Mills, and died Thursday, July 29, 2021 in a hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Steve was a lifelong resident of Lufkin. He served his country in the United States Air Force, and worked as a millwright for more than 30 years, most recently at SNC-Lavalin. Steve lived life to the fullest and loved with all his heart. His family lovingly calls him “a giant of a man”, as he was the true definition of what a kind, caring, generous, selfless person should be. He enjoyed riding his Harleys and being outdoors. Son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend – Steve filled all these roles with overflowing devotion and love. Those who were blessed to have known him will miss him dearly.
Survivors include his wife, Terry Mills of Lufkin; daughters, Madison Martin and husband Fisher of Nacogdoches, Christie Hingst and husband Howard of Concord, North Carolina; son, Jeremy Hamilton and wife Ashley of Clute; stepdaughter, Ashley Haywood and husband DJ of College Station; stepson, Jeffery Smith of Miami, Florida; grandchildren, Riley Hill, Kynzlie Hill, Adalyn Martin, Reid Martin, Makayla Freeman, Evan Freeman, Hunter Hamilton, Bailee McCoy, Jada Harris, Addison Haywood, Nathan Haywood, Kaighley Haywood; great-grandchild, Elijah Freeman; sisters, Phyllis Barfield and husband Bobby of Diboll, Suzy Kervin and husband Doug of Lufkin; Dianne Adams of Pennsylvania; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jerica Lerin, in 2015.
Pallbearers will be Bruce Chumley, Kevin Malone, Woody Houston, Tracy Aylor, Jeremy Hamilton, Aaron Adams, Pete Thompson, and Dustin LaMar.
Honorary pallbearers will be Keith LaMar, Tracy Thompson, Brandon Dawson, and Lanton Chumley.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
