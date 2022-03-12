Funeral services for Marie Moore, 88, of Lufkin, will be held Sunday, March 13, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Jimmy Hedges officiating. Interment will follow at Emporia Cemetery in Diboll.
Ms. Moore was born January 19, 1934, in Angelina County, Texas, to Marvin Moore and Vera (Weeks) Moore, and entered Heaven’s gates on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Lufkin.
Marie, known affectionately to family as Nanny, was born in Angelina County and spent most of her life in Diboll and Lufkin. She met the love of her life, James A Holt Sr, in the early 1950s while James was in the military. As James served, Marie took care of their two children, Marian and James “Buddy” Holt, Jr.
When they returned and settled in Diboll, Marie and James not only raised their children, but opened their home to numerous foster children. They believed strongly in adoption and fostering and wanted to help others as much as they could.
As a devoted Christian woman, Marie attended Burke Baptist Church during her time in Diboll and taught vacation bible school, helped run the church carnivals, and cooked food for those in need. She also spent many hours volunteering at Memorial Hospital and could always be found in her pink uniform with a smile on her face and a shoulder for those who needed it.
She loved to travel not only in the US but also to Turkey, Hungary, Germany, and so many other places. Her adventures were many and she thoroughly enjoyed learning about other cultures and their history.
She never let the dust settle under her feet and was either gardening, learning to waltz or clog or belly dance, or making porcelain dolls for her family and friends.
As time passed, Marie became a grandmother to five granddaughters and spent much of her time lovingly sewing clothes for them-and their dolls, teaching the girls about homemaking and how to cook the best chicken and dumplings, and always reminding them that through Christ, all things are possible. As the grandbabies grew up and made homes of their own, Nanny was always available to give advice on how to move through life’s challenges. She always made sure that those around her knew that they were loved and that even though there are missteps, family and love were the most important things in life-second only to Christ.
Her wisdom and hugs will be greatly missed, but her love of life and passion for family will live on in those who she leaves behind.
Ms. Moore is survived by her son, James Allen Holt, Jr. of Marshall, TX; granddaughter, Melanie Rowls of Phoenix, AZ; granddaughter, Sabrina Clonts of Longview, TX; granddaughter, Brandy Holt of Diboll, TX; Desiree Holt of Lufkin, TX; and granddaughter, Alicia Murphy of Huntington, TX; 10 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; best friend and her forever love, James Allen Holt, Sr.; and daughter, Marian Holt.
Pallbearers will be Lynn Williams, Kenny Williams, Trevor Reppond, Nate Murphy, Jason Burrous, and Calvin Murphy.
Special memorials may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin, Texas 75904, CASA, or your favorite charity.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to everyone at Southland Nursing Home and to Hospice in the Pines for their care of our beloved Nanny.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
