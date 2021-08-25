Funeral services for Margaret Louise Lazarine Welch Foster, 85, of Lufkin were held Sunday, August 22, 2021 in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Mike Henson and Pastor Steven Sanders officiating. Interment followed at Walker Cemetery in Lufkin, Texas.
Margaret Louise passed away peacefully surrounded by family Friday, August 20, 2021. She was born February 16, 1936 in Nacogdoches, Texas to parents Dick and Annie Lazarine and was the youngest of six siblings. She was a former member of O’Quinn Baptist Church.
Margaret Louise was a 1953 graduate of Redland High School. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, bird watching, and an occasional trip to Shreveport. She especially loved family gatherings and holidays with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Randy Welch and wife Elaine of Menard; daughter, Becky Haverland and husband Rodney of Lufkin; eight grandchildren, Laurie Burton, Jason Welch, Becca Chamberlin, Marlynda May, Jonathan Welch, Justin Haverland, Julie Allen, and Jacob Welch; eight great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Buddy Lout; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family; and special mention of her two life-long friends of over 50 years, Cynthia Tucker of Arizona and Maxine Clark Terry of Willis.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Foster; son, Judson Welch; daughter, Debbie Haverland; grandsons, Joshua Welch and Cody Rogers; granddaughter, Krystal Haverland Stanbery; brother, Dennis “Buck” Lazarine; and sisters, Lois Molandes, Earline Ramos, Marie Lout, and Viola Rodrigues.
The family wishes to thank Kevin Terry, director of The Joseph House, and his wonderful CARING staff along with Harbor Hospice caregivers and special friend and advocate Jenny Wright. Finally, nurse Brent Shankle and caregiver Cynthia Conner for going above and beyond in their care for her.
Pallbearers were Jason Welch, Jonathan Welch, Jacob Welch, Justin Haverland, Nick Allen, and Frank Rodrigues.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Joseph House, P.O. Box 150554, Lufkin, Texas 75915.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.