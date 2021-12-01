The Reverend Max Midgley Reynolds of Lufkin, Texas passed away peacefully Saturday, November 20, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021 at St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church in Lufkin, Texas. Arrangements are by Carroway Funeral Home.
Max Midgley Reynolds was born in Groveton, Texas to Essie (Brookshire) and Clem Reynolds November 15, 1938. He was the fifth of their seven children. He attended Lufkin High School and graduated in May of 1961 from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Education. While at A&M he was a member of the Corps of Cadets.
After graduating college, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, attending Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island. During his training, he met his wife, Dorothy Ann Springett. He went on to serve as an Ensign with the U.S. Navy, working as a Communications Officer and Assistant Legal Officer, stationed in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Max and Dorothy married there December 17, 1962.
After the Navy, Max worked as the County Agricultural Agent for Liberty and San Augustine Counties, Texas. His work included planning and conducting activities for the 4-H Club youth and sponsors, as well as introducing new farming and ranching practices to the communities he served.
From 1966 to 1983 he was employed by Ciba-Geigy Corporation, based in Charlotte, North Carolina. They resided there a few years before settling in Abilene, Texas where he traveled a large area of the state, responsible for the sales and management of wholesale distributors. While in Abilene, he attended St. Mark’s Episcopal Church where he served as a Vestry Member, Sunday School Superintendent and Teacher, and Junior Warden.
Max and his family subsequently attended The Episcopal Church of the Heavenly Rest in Abilene, Texas where he also served as a Vestry Member and Sunday School Superintendent and Teacher. He and Dottie were both sponsors for the Episcopal Youth Committee (EYC) and enjoyed attending many Cursillo and Happening Movement events within the Diocese of Northwest Texas. He also served as a member of the St. John’s Episcopal School Board, where his three daughters attended grade school, and President of the Parents Council.
In 1983, Max answered the call to further his ministry in the Episcopal Church and enrolled in the School of Theology at The University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee, graduating with a Master of Divinity in 1986. His education included work with the Georgia Diagnostic and Rehabilitation Center in Jackson, Georgia, as well as summer field work at All Saints Episcopal Church in Perryton, Texas. In addition, his field education included work at St. James in Midway, Tennessee and Grace Fellowship Church in Sewanee, Tennessee, under the supervision of The Reverend Sister Lucy Shetters of St. Mary’s Convent.
He was ordained a Deacon in the Episcopal Church in the Diocese of West Texas on February 27, 1987, and as an Episcopal Priest on October 23 of the same year. Max served at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in George West, Texas, Episcopal Church of Our Savior in Aransas Pass, Texas, St. Andrew’s by The Sea in Port Isabel, Texas, and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Brady, Texas.
Max and Dottie moved to Kerrville, Texas, when he officially retired from the ministry. While there, however, he continued to serve as a supply priest in both Sonora and Junction, Texas. On November 19, 2008, Dottie Ann passed away in Kerrville and Max soon after returned to live in his hometown of Lufkin, Texas.
While in Lufkin, although still retired, he attended St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church in the Diocese of Texas and performed services there on a regular basis. He enjoyed his work doing hospital, nursing home visits, and taking communion to those who could no longer attend services. He most recently served Trinity Episcopal Church in Jasper, Texas.
Max is survived by a family that he loved: his dear friend, Betty Wright; daughters, Lisa Kaye Sharp and husband Rob, Rebecca Ann Reynolds, and Mary Beth Leihardt and husband Carl; grandchildren, Reynolds Sharp and wife Chloe, Elizabeth Sharp, Henry Sharp, and Annie Leihardt; and his great-grandson and namesake, Max Thwing. He is also survived by his brother, Brooks Reynolds; sister, Pat Futch and husband Johnny; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close family friends, who loved him dearly.
In lieu of flowers the family requests any donations be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
