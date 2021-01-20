Mass of Christian burial for Juanita Rosales, 72, of Lufkin, will be held at St. Andrew Catholic Church on Saturday, January 23, 2021 with Father Kelly, celebrant. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. The family will receive friends and loved ones from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021 at Gipson Funeral Home, with the Rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m.
Juanita was born December 27, 1948 in Mexico to Maria (Sanchez) and Antonio Rosales. She passed away Friday, January 15, 2021 in a local hospital.
Juanita was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family and loved listening to music and dancing. She was a loyal member of the St. Andrew Catholic Church. She loved her food; especially Coca-Cola.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Esmeralda Diosdado of Lufkin, Marina E Diosdado and husband Michael Maxey Jr. of Lufkin, Selena Velasquez and husband Omar of Lufkin, Angel Diosdado and wife Isis of Lufkin, and Adan Diosdado of Lufkin; great grandchildren, Adriel, Abel, and Adilene Diosdado, Evellana Punch and Orlando Punch, Michael Maxey III and Myles Maxey; brothers, Pedro, Amado, Fernando, Ricardo and Juan Rosales; sisters, Maria De Los Angeles Perez and Martha Fuentes. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers and sisters; and daughter, Marina Diosdado.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at wwwgipsonfuneralhome.com
