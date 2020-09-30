Steven L. Johnson
Funeral services for Steven L. Johnson, 64, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor James Cobb officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Johnson was born June 15, 1956 in Texas City, Texas to Loydeanne (Morton) and Perry Johnson, and died Friday, September 25, 2020 in a hospital in Houston.
Mr. Johnson was employed by Walmart. He enjoyed Bible coloring, reading and going to church. He was a member of Family Worship Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Survivors include his wife of 10 years, Pamela Johnson of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Phillip and Annette Johnson of Friendswood; parents, Perry and Loydeanne Johnson of Lufkin; sister and brother-in-law, Lynn and Steve Adams of Lufkin; nephews and their spouses, Scott and Torri Adams, Chris and Susan Adams, all of Lufkin; niece and her spouse, Stephanie and Jason Conn of Huntington; special friends, Dianne Edwards of Jersey Village, Junior Roberts and wife Erica of Lufkin, Charlotte Longino of Diboll; his beloved pets, Joy, Scooter, Angel, Precious, Pete; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and many aunts and uncles.
Pallbearers will be Scott Adams, Chris Adams, Junior Roberts, Will Antilly, Chris Botley, and Jason Conn.
Honorary pallbearer will be Phillip Johnson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Family Worship Center, 8919 World Ministry Avenue, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70810.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
