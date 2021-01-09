Funeral services for Warren Samuel “Sam” Jacobs Taylor, 91, of Lufkin will be held Monday, January 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Darryl Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Sam was born September 6, 1929 in Holdenville, Oklahoma to the late Warren A. Jacobs and Lena Sue (Thomas) Jacobs, and died Monday, January 4, 2021 in Lufkin. A member of the Muskogee Creek Nation, Sam was proud of his Native American heritage.
Sam served honorably in the U.S. Army Infantry during the Korean War and upon discharge joined the Army National Guard where he served as a Reserve Commissioned Captain.
Sam worked in sales which allowed him to travel extensively and make friends throughout Texas. On retirement he moved to Huntington, and later to Lufkin, an area which became home to him and where he made many close friends. From his early youth, he was an avid hunter and fisherman and in his later years he added “42 with friends” to his hobbies.
He was a member of Huntington First Baptist Church where he served as a Greeter every Sunday morning and was active on church committees. A quiet man, Sam seldom met a person he did not like.
Survivors include his wife of 36 years, Janet (Crawford) Taylor of Lufkin; son, Thomas D. Taylor of Corrigan; and sister, Johnnie Lee of Arlington. His extended family survivors include Allison and husband Matt Wright of Lindale, Truett and wife Pam Bryant of Baytown; brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Claudette Crawford of San Antonio; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren who were the “apples of his eye”; and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepparents; son, Warren S. “Sammy” Taylor, Jr.; daughter, Rena Sue Taylor; and sister, Sarah Jane Jacobs.
Honorary pallbearers are the members of the Friendship Class of Huntington First Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Huntington First Baptist Church, 702 N. Main Street, Huntington, Texas 75949.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Monday morning prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
