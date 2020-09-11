Robbin Renee Crawford
Graveside services for Robbin Renee Crawford, 58, of Huntington will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Gann Cemetery with Pastor Ronnie Frankens and Colby Crawford officiating.
Ms. Crawford was born January 20, 1962 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Bobbie Marie (Barnes) and Robert Clifton Burrous, Sr. On Friday, September 4, 2020, Bible open at her side, she went home to be with her Lord.
She was a loving mother and beloved “Maw-Maw”. Robbin loved nothing more than playing with her granddaughters. But second to that, she took great pleasure in raising a garden and working with her hands. Ms. Crawford loved reaping the harvest of her labors, whether that be eating fresh vegetables or learning a new skill. She worked as an accountant/auditor for nearly thirty years at various companies, school districts, and firms. She was a semester away from earning her Master’s degree at Liberty University, with dreams of using her knowledge and experience to teach others.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law Colby and Lacey Crawford of Huntington; granddaughters, Clara Beth and Allie Jean Crawford; brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert Clifton, Jr. and Terrye Burrous, Tommy and Sue Burrous all of Huntington; sister and brother-in-law Barbara and David Morton of Huntington; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Cassidy Grant Crawford; sisters, Marie Kieth and Ann Womack; and nephew Clay Kieth.
Pallbearers will be Mike Burrous, Clint Burrous, Wendell Burrous, Shawn Fann, Bobby Burrous, Dalton Morton, and Jason Kieth.
Honorary pallbearer will be Chris Reily.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at Carroway Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
