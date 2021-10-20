Memorial services for Leisa Carlisle Spears, 57, of Lufkin, are set for Friday, October 22, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Trinity Baptist Church with Steve Cowart and Rev. Curtis Spears officiating. Under the direction of McNutt Funeral Home.
Leisa was born March 27, 1964 and gained her angel wings October 17, 2021.
Leisa was a ray of sunshine to all who knew her and loved her. She was filled with love and compassion to those who met her and she never met a stranger.
She loved her Lord and her family. The light of her life was her boys. She spent the majority of her adult life following them to football and baseball games and loved every minute of it.
She was an excellent cook and always made the deviled eggs (and a bunch of them) for family gatherings. She had a beautiful gift with words.
She leaves behind to mourn her loss her husband of 29 years, Johnny (Jay) Spears; her two precious boys, Blake and Brice Spears; brother, Johnny Carlisle; brother and wife, Keith and Megan Carlisle and children Tyler, Kelsey, Jack, Hannah, and Katy; parents, Jerry and Carolyn Carlisle; mother-in-law, Virginia Spears; aunt and uncle, Cheryl and Bo May, cousins, Shannon and John May; special friend, Christy Henderson Johson; and a host of other friends and extended family.
Leisa is preceded in death by her grandparents, Johnie and Christine Jimerson Bates (her Tetot); Alton and Vernie Carlisle (her Mamaw); and her father-in-law, J.M. Spears.
