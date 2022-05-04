Coy Minshew, of Apple Springs, Texas, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the age of 83, peacefully in his home, surrounded by his beloved family. Coy was born on May 20, 1938, in Apple Springs, Texas to parents, Donis Minshew and Ellen (Madden) Minshew. Coy was a hard-working man. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He loved going to church and traveling. He also enjoyed going out on “coon hunts” when he was younger. Coy was a selfless man who was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He never met a stranger. Coy leaves behind to cherish his memories, his daughters: Deborah and husband, Buford Snowden, Brenda and husband, Omer Brister; son: Robert Minshew and wife, Rebecca; sister: Anna Mae Luce; brother: Charles Minshew; Grandchildren: Jeremy Brister and Sara Smith, Amanda and husband, Wesley Roden, Bradley Snowden and Celeste, Dwayne Minshew, James Minshew and wife, Amanda , Rebecca and husband, Garrett French, Candice Velasquez and husband, Alejandro, Ashley and husband, Alex Grier, Stacy Grace, Michael Grace; Great Grandchildren: Kayden Roden, Ava Roden, Ethan French, Mason French, Olivia Snowden, Avery Snowden, Audrey Grier, Andy Grier, Austin Grier; and a host of other relatives, and many friends also survive. Special friends: Betty Dry, Keith and Armette Austin, Ricky Sowell, and Jessie Brooks. Coy is preceded in death by his loving parents, Donis and Ellen (Madden) Minshew; brother: Curtis Minshew; wife: Dixie Minshew. Funeral services will be held Monday, May 2, 2022, at 4:00 pm at the Groveton Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Keith Jones officiating. Visitation will begin at 3:00 pm until service time Monday, April 2, 2022, in the Groveton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at the Johnson Cemetery. Pallbearers: Jeremy Brister, Bradley Snowden, James Minshew, Omer Brister, Richard Minshew, Wesley Roden
