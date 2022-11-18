Funeral services for Maria Cruz Rios, 64, of Hudson, will be held Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Pastor Jose Saenz officiating. Interment will follow at Largen Cemetery in Hudson.
Mrs. Rios was born on June 30, 1958, in Jimenez, Coahuila, Mexico, to the late Salomon Martinez and Anselma (Gonzalez) Martinez, and died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Lufkin.
Maria loved to cook, particularly for her family gatherings which she loved as well. She loved flowers, especially sunflowers. Her grandchildren were the love of her life.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Ignacio Rios of Hudson, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Maria Elena and Bobby Penson of Hudson, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Oralia and Gabino Marquez of Hudson, TX; daughter and son-in-law, RosaElia and Jorge Espinal of Hudson, TX; son, Ignacio Rios Jr. of Hudson, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Juanita and Gabriel Lopez of Hudson, TX; grandson, Marcos Penson of Hudson, TX; granddaughter and husband, Preciosa and Jonathan Murphy of Hudson, TX; granddaughter, Kayla Espinal of Hudson, TX; granddaughter, Samantha Espinal of Hudson, TX; great-grandchildren, Mason and Major Penson of Hudson, TX; brother and sister-in-law Salomon and Maricela Martinez of Austin, TX; sister and brother-in-law Maria DeJesus and David Acosta of Mexico; sister, Estela Escobar of Mexico; sister, Alicia Rios of Mexico; sister, Martha Martinez of Mexico; brother and sister-in-law Gilberto and Francisca Martinez of Mexico; sister-in-law, Michaela Martinez of Austin, TX; sister-in-law, Silva Martinez of Mexico; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Olegario Martinez, Pedro Martinez and Francisco Martinez.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Penson, Jorge Espinal, Marcos Penson, Gabriel Lopez, Jonathan Murphy, and Marcos Castellanos.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gabino Marquez, Freddy Rios, Mauricio Torres, and Jaime Hernandez.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Shafer Funeral Home.
