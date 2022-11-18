shafer square sept 2021

Funeral services for Maria Cruz Rios, 64, of Hudson, will be held Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Pastor Jose Saenz officiating. Interment will follow at Largen Cemetery in Hudson.

Mrs. Rios was born on June 30, 1958, in Jimenez, Coahuila, Mexico, to the late Salomon Martinez and Anselma (Gonzalez) Martinez, and died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Lufkin.