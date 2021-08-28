John Thomas Watkins
John Thomas Watkins, 47, of Lufkin died Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at his residence. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home and memorial services will be held at a later date.
Mr. Watkins was born May 6, 1974 in Port Arthur, Texas and grew up in Bridge City. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and had worked as a guard for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for almost three years. Prior to that he worked at Brookshire Brothers for seven years. Mr. Watkins enjoyed singing karaoke. He was loved by many people.
Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Betty Sue (Hebert) and Joe Wilson of Lufkin; sister and brother-in-law, Tammy and Chuck Choate of Port Neches; nephews, Devon Choate and wife Shelby of North Carolina and Dillon Choate of Beaumont; and numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his aunts, Helen Meyers and Judy Riley.
