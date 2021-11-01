Funeral services for Jean DeVore Marshall, 93, of Broaddus will be held Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Broaddus with Brother Wayne Barth officiating. Interment will follow in Berry Cemetery.
Mrs. Marshall was born October 22, 1928 in Angelina County, Texas to the late Rachel (Stevens) and Jesse Eaf Davidson, and died Friday, October 29, 2021 in Jasper.
Mrs. Marshall resided in Broaddus for more than 30 years. Previously she was co-owner of Herty Beauty Shop along with Margie Hartnett for many years. She and Margie fished Kurth Lake every Monday. Later in life, she enjoyed oil painting. She is remembered as a “lighthouse” to her family and was not only a mother, but a mentor and friend. She was full of life. Mrs. Marshall was a past member of Herty Baptist Church, and a current member of First Baptist Church Broaddus.
Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Jane and Zane Odom of Jasper, Suzanne and Jimmy Coffman of Brownwood; son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Sherri Marshall of Brownwood; grandchildren and spouses, Cody and Charlotte Odom of Jasper, Van and Cindy Marshall of Brownwood, Cole and Patricia Marshall of Pearland, Amelia Coffman of Houston, Cathy and Stacy Rouse of Florida; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Odom, Harley Odom, Isaiah Marshall, Addison Marshall, Caedmon Marshall, Ellington Marshall, Paxton Marshall, Linden Marshall, Hollin Marshall, and Christian Rouse; devoted caregiver, Liz Wimberley; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Cecil DeVore and Kermitt Marshall; and grandparents, Thomas J. and Frankie Edna (Berry) Stevens, Thomas and Mollie (Johnson) Davidson.
Pallbearers will be Cody Odom, Wyatt Odom, Van Marshall, Cole Marshall, Isaiah Marshall, and Doc Sims.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon prior to the services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.