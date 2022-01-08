Anna Royce (Hughes) McKay, 89, of Lufkin passed away peacefully Monday, January 3, 2022. Funeral services will be held Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Trey Ainsworth officiating. Private family interment will follow.
Anna was born April 19, 1932 in Huntington, Texas to the late Marlin and Cecil (Duncan) Hughes. She graduated from Lufkin High School in 1949 as class valedictorian. She married the love of her life, James “Dick” McKay, December 27, 1952.
Anna and Dick moved to Austin where she worked full-time, pausing her college education so that her husband could earn his degree. After his graduation they returned to Lufkin where they made their home and raised their three children. In 1967 Anna was able to return to college and she earned her bachelor’s degree in Education from Stephen F. Austin State University. She taught first grade at Kurth Elementary School for 19 years. After retirement she continued to pursue her passion for teaching at Calvary Baptist Church, where she was an active member and dedicated first grade Sunday School teacher. In addition, she sang in the church choir, taught Vacation Bible School, and rarely missed a service. Anna was proud of her family and loved them so much, always encouraging and helping them. She also enjoyed traveling, from car trips across the United States to visiting many European countries, Ireland, the British Isles, and Morocco.
Anna was a member of The Daughters of the American Revolution and Delta Kappa Gamma, an international honor sorority for women educators.
Survivors include her husband, James “Dick” McKay; son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Lou McKay; daughters and son-in-law, Michelle Wilmoth, and Cecile and Glenn Skelton; beloved grandchildren and spouses, Matthew and Abby McKay, Morgan McKay, Claudia and Juan Perez, Anna and Chris Gemeny, Ben and Judi Wilmoth, Sarah and Brett Battles, and Sam Skelton; seven precious great-grandchildren, Angel, Adrian, Leilani, McKayla, Easton, John Sawyer, and Ava Claire; sister-in-law, Sara (McKay) Rich; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Anna was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Marlin Cecil “MC” Hughes.
Honorary pallbearers include Matthew McKay, Ben Wilmoth, Chris Gemeny, Brett Battles, Sam Skelton, and Juan Perez.
The family would like to thank Cindy Jenkins for the love and care she gave our mother for so many years.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Godtel Ministries, 323 Moody Street, Lufkin, Texas 75901 or St. Patrick Catholic School, 2116 Lowry Street, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
