Betty Jo Groom
Graveside services for Betty Jo Groom, 92, of San Augustine County, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Thomas Cemetery. She was born Dec. 30, 1928, in Port Arthur and died July 17, 2021, in San Augustine. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Wednesday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home.
Bettie June Easley Williams
Services for Bettie June Easley Williams, 86, of Hemphill will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Yellowpine-Macedonia Baptist Church in Sabine County. Burial will follow at Centerview Cemetery in Pineland. Mrs. Williams was born Sept. 6, 1934, in Sabine County and died July 11, 2021, in Stone Mountain, Georgia.Wyman Roberts Funeral Home.
