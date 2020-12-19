Willie Edgar Bryan Jr.
Memorial services for Willie Edgar Bryan Jr., 53, of Lufkin, will be held Monday, December 21, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Gene Hazell officiating.
Mr. Bryan was born February 4, 1967 in Lufkin, Texas. He is the son of Linda Thibodaux and Willie Bryan Sr. He died December 17, 2020 in a Houston hospital. Mr. Bryan loved the lord and loved his bride of 31 years and kids. His whole world revolved around making them happy. And he did a great job at making them very happy.
He worked as a welder in his younger years, the oilfield industry for 10 years, and the last 7 years he has spent at Brookshire Brothers. He was a hard worker and always stayed busy. He loved people and he never met a stranger. He loved being outdoors and spending as much time as possible with his wife, they did everything together. He loved fishing, spending time in the garden, and playing with his goats. He will truly be loved and missed.
He is survived by his wife, Tina Kirkland Bryan of Pollok; daughters, Breanna Bryan of Woodville and Holly Dorsey and husband Jerianttee Dorsey of Lufkin; son, Bradley Bryan of Pollok, and bonus son, Brandon Sharp of Pollok; brothers, Ernest Bryan and wife Lisa Bryan of Zavalla and Jamie Bryan of Zavalla; father and mother-in-law, Ken Kirkland and wife Louise Kirkland of Pollok; sister-in-law, Tiffany Kirkland of Pollok; brother-in-law, Derek Brooks of Pollok; mother, Linda Thibodaux of Vidor, TX; father, Willie Bryan Sr. of Etoile; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. following the service on Monday December 21, 2020, at Shafer Funeral Home.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
