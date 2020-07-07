Sylvester Brown
Services for Sylvester Brown, 72, of Palestine, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Brown died July 4, 2020, in Tyler.
Grace Lester Coleman Jr.
Services for Grace Lester Coleman Jr., 71, of San Augustine, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in Macedonia Cemetery in Hemphill. Mr. Coleman was born July 21, 1948, in Hemphill and died July 4, 2020, in Lufkin.
Jerry Douglas
Service for Jerry Douglas, 63, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Douglas died July 5, 2020, in Lufkin.
Karla Barry Wallace
Graveside services for Karla Barry Wallace, 72, of Lufkin, will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the Aldredge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Gipson Funeral Home. Mrs. Wallace was born July 16, 1947, and died July 4, 2020, in Logansport, Louisiana.
