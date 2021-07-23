Benjamin Sanders “Sandy” Kirkland
Funeral services for Benjamin Sanders “Sandy” Kirkland, 58, of Pollok, will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Ford Adkins officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Wells.
Mr. Kirkland was born October 6, 1962, in Lufkin, Texas, to Ralph Maurice Kirkland Sr. and Jewel (Sanders) Kirkland, and died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. Kirkland was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved to run nets on the river and to catch red perch. Mr. Kirkland was an avid 22 Winchester collector and a strong storyteller. He laid pipelines all over the United States as a Union 798 pipeline welder for 35 years.
Mr. Kirkland is survived by his mother, Jewel Kirkland of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Josh and Salena Bell of Pollok; daughter and son-in-law, Samantha and Chase Dew of Wells; son and daughter-in-law, Ty and Katy Kirkland of Wells; grandchildren, Hayze Bell, Harleigh Kirkland, Lyndy Rhea Dew, and Bexx Kirkland; sister, Patricia Mathews of Lufkin; sister and brother-in-law, Guesna and Ardie Dixon of Lufkin; brother, Ralph M. Kirkland, Jr. of Lufkin; nieces and nephews, Erika Smith O’Quinn, Melanie Murray, Dawn Kennedy, Chelsea Kirkland, Whitney Friesen, Bowen Kirkland, and Cash Kirkland; aunt, Gaynell Thompson of Lufkin; uncle and aunt, Jake and Shirlene Sanders of Tupelo, Mississippi; along with numerous great-nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Kirkland, Sr.; and brother-in-law, Donnie Mathews.
Pallbearers will be Malcom Arnold, Paul Gene Crawford, Kenny Modisette, Sr., Doug Allen, Chris Murray, and Roy Lee Modisette.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tony Sanders and local 798 members.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 23, 2021, at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
