Jalen Andrew Nerren
Funeral services for Jalen Andrew Nerren, 19, of Huntington, TX. will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at Victory Assembly of God Church, with pastor Chris Rhodes officiating. Interment will follow at Huntington Cemetery.
Jalen was born January 29, 2001 in Lufkin, Texas, the son of James Randall Nerren and Kael Marie (Davis) Nerren, and died Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Tyler, TX.
Jalen was a passionate young man who loved his family, hanging with his boys, and loved God. Jalen loved to sing and was a talented musician. He had the uncanny ability to pick up any instrument and teach himself how to play. In keeping with Jalen’s loving and generous spirit, it was his decision to donate life so others may live it.
He is survived by his mother, Kael Nerren of Huntington, TX.; father and stepmother, Randy and Jessica Nerren of Redland, TX.; sister, Bethany Nerren of Huntington, TX.; sister, Keilah Nerren of Huntington, TX.; stepbrother, Gabe Penick of Redland, TX.; grandmother, Audrey Davis of Huntington, TX.; grandparents, James and Charmis Nerren of Lufkin, TX.; grandmother, Debbie Mann of Lufkin, TX.; uncle and aunt, Shawn and Ranea Titen; uncle, Jeff Davis; uncle and aunt, Will and Traci Davis; aunt and uncle, Shannon Hancock and Dennis Harrison; uncle, Jerry Jeff Nerren; uncle and aunt, Charles and Angela Mann; and numerous cousins, friends and extended family.
Jalen was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Henry Davis and Ed Mann.
Pallbearers will be Alex Fleniken, Brad Turner, Chris Fleniken. Anthony Rice, Tony Yarbrough, and Jeff Barker.
Special Memorials can be made to Victory Assembly of God Church, 1405 S. Chestnut St, Lufkin, TX 75901, or St. Cyprians Episcopal School, 1115 S. John Redditt Dr, Lufkin, TX 75904.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Victory Assembly of God Church.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
