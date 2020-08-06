Ruthie Berry
Services for Ruthie Berry, 83, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs.Berry died Aug. 5, 2020, in Lufkin.
Clayton Allen Busby
Clayton Allen Busby 92, of Diboll, died July 31, 2020. Mr. Busby was born March 5, 1928.
Maria Zapata
Services for Maria Zapata, 60, of Lufkin will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at All Families Mortuary in Burke. Interment will be at Forest Haven Cemetery. Ms. Zapata was born Oct. 30, 1959, and died Aug. 6, 2020, at CHI Memorial.
