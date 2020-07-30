Charles Donald Combs
Memorial services for Charles Donald Combs, 65, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Mr. Combs was born Dec. 22, 1954, and died June 26, 2020, in a local hospital.
Kenneth M. McGee
Services for Kenneth M. McGee, 84, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services with military honors will follow in the Whitehouse Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Tuesday. Mr. McGee was born Feb. 20, 1936, in Lufkin and died July 28, 2020, in Lufkin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.