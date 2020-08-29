Frances R. Perkins
Frances R. Perkins, 78, of Zavalla, was born June 28, 1942 in Russellville, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Lorene (Coffman) and James Edward Rogers. She passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mrs. Perkins was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was an artist and painted both portraits and still-life. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority in Plano. She enjoyed being around people and always found a place for friends and family at her house during holidays. She enjoyed traveling and loved being with her dogs.
Mrs. Perkins is survived by her husband, Ernest R. (Bill) Perkins of Zavalla; son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Sandy Perkins of Bedford; daughter, Jamie Perkins of Zavalla; granddaughter, Erin Hurtado (Mark) of Salt Lake City, Utah; grandson, Joshua Perkins (Taylor) of Minneapolis, Minnesota; and sister, Alice Bass of North Richland Hills, Texas.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Perkins was preceded in death by her sisters, Reba Jamison, June Rogers and Nora Rogers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Perkins’ memory may be made to The Joseph House, 5783 FM 841, Lufkin, TX 75901.
Memorial services for Mrs. Perkins will be held at a later date.
Services are under the direction of Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home
