Betty Jean (Myers) Lamon
Funeral services for Betty Jean (Myers) Lamon, 91, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Richard Goodwin officiating. Interment will follow in the Berry Cemetery.
Mrs. Lamon was born May 18, 1929 in Voth, Texas to the late Edna (Best) and George Myers, and died Monday, June 8, 2020 at her residence.
Survivors include her husband, Harvey Lamon of Lufkin; brother, Kenneth Myers of Lufkin; children and spouses, Jerry Lamon of Lufkin, Robin and Chuck Noel of Austin, Mark Lamon and Jane Sandstrom of North Dakota, Rebecca Lamon, Kelly and Larry Sumrall, all of Lufkin; adopted daughter and husband, Summer and Richard Kelley of Huntington; grandsons and spouses, Scott and Jennifer Lamon, Chris Noel, Craig and CaRolina Noel, Dustin and Johvon McPhail, Jesse Lamon, and Tyler Lamon; granddaughter, Kylie Sumrall; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Terry Lamon.
Pallbearers will be Jerry Lamon, Larry Sumrall, Tyler Lamon, Jesse Lamon, Dustin McPhail, Chris Noel, and Craig Noel.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Thursday morning prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
