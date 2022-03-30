Services for Merle (McNeil) Weaver, 79, of Lufkin, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022 in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Charles Roberts officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mrs. Weaver was born October 6, 1942 in Lufkin, Texas, the daughter of the late Mary Gertie (Gann) and Edgar Lee McNeil. She went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Monday, March 28, 2022.
Mrs. Weaver was a homemaker and a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed scrapbooking, spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren dance and play sports. Mrs. Weaver was a longtime member of Herty Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School for many years.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Joe Harbuck; son and daughter-in-law, Billy and Lynn Weaver; grandchildren, Meagan and Travis Kirtley, Morgan and Mark Allen, Caitlin Weaver, Courtney and Wade Kane and Christian Weaver; great-granddaughter, Emberly Kirtley; sister, Nora Hargis; sister-in-law, Judy McNeil; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Weaver was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Weaver; and brother, Dillion McNeil.
Pallbearers will be Ronald McNeil, Wade Kane, Bubba Loggins, Travis Kirtley, Mark Allen and Christian Weaver.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.