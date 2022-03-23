Funeral services for Patsy Havard, 84, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jacob Fitzgerald officiating. Interment will follow in Whitehouse Cemetery.
Mrs. Havard was born January 11, 1935 in Maydelle, Texas to the late Rubie (Taylor) and Hardie Johnson, and died Monday, March 21, 2022 at her residence.
Mrs. Havard and her husband J.C. owned Havard’s Upholstery for many years. She enjoyed helping him with the shop, working in her flower garden, playing Scrabble, and she loved playing piano. The most important thing to her was family. Mrs. Havard was a member of Denman Avenue Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, J.C. Havard of Lufkin; sons and daughters-in-law, Matt and Mary Havard of Galveston, Nick and Mei Ling Havard of New Caney, and Russ and Samantha Havard of Nacogdoches; daughter, Diane Havard of Lufkin; grandsons, Zeke Havard and Luke Havard, both of Galveston; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Jimmie Cook and Margie Dotson; and brother, Tommie Johnson.
Pallbearers will be Richard Rowlett, Tracy Mooneyham, John Toole, Bobby Dixon, Zeke Havard, and Luke Havard.
Honorary pallbearers are Dub Thomas, Tim Boyd, and Ted Fortenberry.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
