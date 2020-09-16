Regina Bass
Services for Regina Bass, 62, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Bass died Sept. 14, 2020, in Houston.
Paula 'Elaine' Cox
Services for Paula “Elaine” Cox, 80, of Lufkin, are pending with Snead Linton Funeral Home. Ms. Cox was born Oct. 17, 1939, in Dublin and died Sept. 12, 2020, in a local hospital.
Craig “Hub” Johniken
Services for Craig “Hub” Johniken, 61, of Lufkin, are pending with Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin. Mr. Johniken was born Dec. 20, 1958, and died Sept. 11, 2020, in Lufkin.
Mozell Ryan
Services for Mozell Ryan, 97, of Lufkin, will be from 5-6 p.m. Thursday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Mrs. Ryan was born March 3, 1923, and died Sept. 10, 2020, in Lufkin.
Jim Wilson
Services for Jim Wilson, 72, of Lufkin, are pending with Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin. Mr. Wilson was born Oct. 19, 1947, and died Sept. 15, 2020, in Lufkin.
Bryan Eugene Wise Sr.
Services for Bryan Eugene Wise Sr., 85, of Broaddus, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at 10 a.m. at Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. today at Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel. Mr. Wise was born Oct. 31, 1934, and died Sept. 17, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.