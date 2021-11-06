Donald Wayne Carter, 74 of Wells and walked into eternity on November 4, 2021. He was born February 28, 1947 in Jacksonville, TX.
He attended Kilgore college for one year before enlisting in the Army. He served in the Americal division and received two purple hearts for his service in the Vietnam War. He shared 45 years with his wife, Peaches Carter, and home with her was his favorite place to be. He could grow anything and ran a successful hay farm even this year. He was a husband, a father, a brother, a grandfather, a soon to be great grandfather and friend. He was one of the last true cowboys and possessed a kind humility that rarely exists. He loved watching video services from home, read his Bible faithfully and served God in his kind and gentle way with his family. He had sage wisdom and preached living your faith and patriotism to those who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his mother Laverne Grogan and fathers, Wilson Grogan and R.D. Carter, his brother Michael Carter, an infant son and his son Danny Carter.
He is survived by his wife Peaches Carter, son Dustin Carter, daughter Renelle Carter, daughter and son-in-law Clint and Christen Creel, daughter and son-in-law Bradley and Tristen Henson, brother and sister in law Tommy and Terry Grogran and a sister and brother in law Ronnie and Donnita Lucas. 12 grandchildren and one soon to be great grandchild (Carter Williams), numerous nieces, nephews, loved ones and friends.
Pall bearers will be Keith Lindsey, Forest Lindsey, Shad Lucas, Steven Monday, Gregory Goodwin and Tommy Lynn Grogan.
Services will be Sunday at 3 PM in the Alto Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Bruce Robinson officiating. A visitation will be held at the church starting at 2 PM. Burial will be at Old Palestine Cemetery.
