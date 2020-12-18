James R. Brennan
Graveside services for James R. Brennan, 77, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Monday in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Mr. Brennan was born April 7, 1943, and died Dec. 8, 2020, in a local nursing facility. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Monday at the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Gipson Funeral Home, directors.
Maria Magdalena Fernandez
Mass of Christian Burial for Maria Magdalena Fernandez, 73, of Corrigan, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in Corrigan. Interment will follow in Union Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 5-7 p.m. Thursday with Rosary at 7 p.m. Mrs. Fernandez was born July 22, 1947, in Zacatecas, Mexico, and died Dec. 16, 2020, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Franklin Tillman ‘Bill’ Fredregill
Services for Franklin Tillman “Bill” Fredregill, 87, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Shafer Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Gann Cemetery. Mr. Fredregill was born Sept. 25, 1933, in Huntsville and died Dec. 16, 2020, in Conroe. Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Anita Garcia-Morales
Services for Anita Garcia-Morales, 63, of Diboll, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at All Families Mortuary’s Chapel. She was born March 7, 1957, and died Dec. 16, 2020, at Woodland Heights Medical Center. Interment will be at Forest Haven Cemetery in Diboll.
Maudelene Gibson
Services for Maudelene Gibson, 96, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Bennett Cemetery in Apple Springs. Mrs. Gibson was born Feb. 21, 1924, and died Dec. 11, 2020, at her residence. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Josie Goff
Services for Josie Goff, 80, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Goff died Dec. 15, 2020, in Lufkin.
Reva Hubacek
Reva Hubacek, 73, of Lufkin, was born Dec. 2, 1947, and died Dec. 13, 2020, at Parkwood in the Pines. All Families Mortuary, directors.
Karen Sanders
Karen Sanders, 63, of San Augustine, was born July 16, 1957, and died Dec. 14, 2020, in The Woodlands. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Saturday at the Wyman Roberts Memorial Chapel and services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at the the funeral home.
Prophet Shelton
Services for Prophet Shelton, 84 of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Shiloh Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Chireno Cemetery. Mr. Shelton was born Dec. 17, 1935, in Alabama and died Dec. 10, 2020, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Darin Simpson
Services for Darin Simpson, 74, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Simpson died Dec. 17, 2020, in Lufkin.
Cornelius Montrell Steward
Cornelius Montrell Steward, 30, of Lufkin, was born Aug. 31, 1990, and died Dec. 10, 2020, at CHI St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Friday and services are at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at All Families Mortuary in Burke.
Alice Thompson
Services for Alice Thompson, 70, of Wells, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Thompson died Dec. 16, 2020, in Lufkin.
Gene Bode Williams Jr.
Services for Gene Bode Williams Jr., 39, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Shafer Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Forest Haven Cemetery. Mr. Williams was born Feb. 12, 1981, in Woodville and died Dec. 16, 2020, in Lufkin. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Robert Bryan Wilson
Services for Robert Bryan Wilson, 49, of Lufkin, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Wilson died Dec. 17, 2020, in Galveston.
Clifford Woodson
Graveside services for Clifford Woodson, 74, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Cedar Grove Cemetery. Mrs. Woodson was born July 2, 1946, in Lufkin and died Dec. 13, 2020, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
