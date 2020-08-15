Tommy Benjamin Garcia
Funeral services for Tommy Benjamin Garcia, of Diboll will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Kenneth Mayo officiating. Interment will follow in the Gann Cemetery.
Tommy was born August 9, 2020 in Lufkin, Texas to Cynthia Morgan (Adkins) and Jose Benjamin Garcia, and died Sunday, August 9, 2020 in a local hospital.
Survivors include his parents, Jose and Morgan Adkins Garcia of Diboll; brother, Rhyder James Moreland of Diboll; maternal grandparents, Jerry and Susanne Adkins of Brookeland; paternal grandparents, Jose and Tammie Garcia of Diboll; maternal great-grandparents, Janice Bashioum of Smithton, Pennsylvania, Jerry Adkins, Sr. of Broaddus; paternal great-grandmother, Doris Jean Boles of Diboll; paternal great-grandparents, Jose and Juana Garcia of Lufkin; aunts and uncles, Gabby Garcia of Diboll, Mason and Jessica Adkins of Rosevine, Mitchell Adkins of Brookeland, Misty Adkins and Kay Madison, both of Fort Worth; great aunts and uncles, Tommie and Joseph Archer of Diboll, Rebecca and Tony Boles of Pollok; and numerous other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandfathers, Tommy Dean Boles and Charles Bashioum; and cousin, Jessica Darlene Wilson.
Pallbearers will be his grandfathers.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. Friday morning prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
