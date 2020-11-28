Irene Elliott
Funeral services for Irene Elliott, 73, of Lufkin, will be held Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Dr. Doyle Glenn Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery.
Mrs. Elliott was born March 30, 1947 in Quanah, Texas, to Wyatt Hester Solomon and Martha Mae Morrison, and died Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at her residence peacefully.
Mrs. Elliott is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kathryn Mae and Richard Young of Jacksonville, TX; son, Arllie Harrison Elliott III of Clarksville, TN; daughter, Wendy Jolynn Bryan of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Melissa Irene and Mike Barbe of Lufkin; stepson, Frank Wallace IV and wife Jane of Newnan, GA; grandsons, Kery Harrison Elliott, Jacob Ryan Elliott, Matt Barbe and wife Callie, and Shepherd Wallace; granddaughters, Dorothy Irene Elliott, Anne Marie Elliott, Brandi Bryan Southwood and husband Wesley, Shelby Nicole Bryan, Megan Barbe, and Hazel Shepherd; great-grandson, Corbin Steele Southwood; and great-granddaughter on the way, Emmy Lou Barbe; best friend and mate of 17 years, Frank Wallace III; brother and sister-in-law, J.W. and Betty Solomon of Deer Park; sister, Linda Dean Jones of Rockford, MN; sister and brother-in-law, Charleen and John Lane of Deer Park; sister, Kathy Ann Chunn of Lufkin; honorary daughter, Stephanie Massey and husband Steve; honorary grandsons, Brandon Getro and Richard Hernandez; honorary granddaughter, Madison Caples; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 32 years, Arllie Harrison Elliott Jr.; brother, Joseph Dale Solomon; and sister, Wanda Kay Foote.
Pallbearers will be Matt Barbe, George Solomon, Wesley Southwood, Robert Witherspoon, Brandon Getro, and James Worley.
Honorary pallbearers Kery Elliott, Richard Young, Mike Barbe, John Bryan, and John Lane.
Special memorials may be made to Winnie Berry Humane Society, 1102 N. John Redditt Dr., Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
