Funeral services for Helen Maxine Holloway, 86, of Lufkin will be held Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Mark A. Newton and Reverend Wayne Woolwine officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mrs. Holloway was born August 22, 1935 in Angelina County, Texas to the late Minnie Lee (Gandy) and Oliver Perry Reynolds, and died Thursday, April 28, 2022 at her residence.
Mrs. Holloway was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church of Lufkin, Texas. Her faith in the Lord was unwavering and her knowledge of the scripture an example to all. She exemplified grace and a love for her family. Her wisdom was boundless, and she always had the welfare of her family in mind.
Mrs. Holloway also loved the game of golf which she excelled at, scoring not one but two hole in ones during her lifetime, playing on some of the most prestigious courses in Texas, the Gulf Coast and East Coast. She was an avid Bridge player, truly enjoying not only the competition of the game but the camaraderie of the ladies who played in her Bridge group and the tournaments in which she completed.
Those who were fortunate enough to sample her southern style of cooking will never forget the wonderful experience, especially her cornbread dressing, and chocolate and coconut pies, which were considered her specialty.
Mrs. Holloway will be remembered as a wonderful mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother with strength, compassion, and always open arms to comfort family, friends, and those in need.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Perry and Kay Holloway of Brookeland; grandchildren and spouses, Jamie and Jordan Holloway and Matt and Lace Holloway; great-grandchildren, Paisley, Grayton, and Charlie Maxine Holloway; sister-in-law, Billie Reynolds of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Vernon Holloway; son, Steve Holloway; sisters, Lorene Barley and Thelma Cheatham; and brother, Benton Reynolds.
Pallbearers will be Matt Holloway, Jamie Holloway, David Cook, Mark Cook, Kevin Cook, and Benton Reynolds.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon prior to the services.
