Preston Jones
Services for Preston Jones, 79, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. today at Our Father House of Faith. A viewing will be from 10-11 a.m. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Mr. Jones was born Dec. 31, 1941, in Crockett and died July 24, 2021, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Bo Smith
Services for Bo Smith, 79, of Corrigan, will be at 6 p.m. Thursday in the First Baptist Church Family Life Center in Corrigan. Interment will follow in the Stryker Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.