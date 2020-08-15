Fermin Hernandez
Funeral services for Fermin Hernandez, 85, of Diboll, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020 in the Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Forest Haven Cemetery in Diboll.
The family will receive friends and loved ones from 9:00 a.m. to service time on Monday.
Mr. Hernandez was born July 7, 1935 in Nuevo Laredo Tamps, Mexico, the son of the late Petra (Camacho) and Blas Hernandez. He passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 in a local hospital.
Mr. Hernandez was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His family was very important to him and he loved them. He was retired from Temple-Inland in the fiberboard department.
Survivors include his wife, Alicia Hernandez; son, Robert Sanchez; daughters, Herlinda Harrison and husband Eric and Gloria Zapata and husband Juan Sr.; sister, Celia Arenivas; 14 grandchildren; and a number of great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hernandez was preceded in death by his son, Fermin Hernandez, Jr.; daughter, Mary Ellen Maldonado; and sisters and brothers.
Pallbearers will be Juan Zapata, Jr., Adrian Zapata, Leo Macias, Eduardo Noe Hernandez, Gabriel Hernandez and Jose Fernando Hernandez.
Services are in the care of Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home.
