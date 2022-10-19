Dr. Lisa Holloway McLane
A Celebration of Life for Dr. Lisa Holloway McLane, 40, of Lufkin, will be held Friday, October 21, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin. Visitation is 1:00-3:00 p.m.
Lisa Holloway McLane was born December 1, 1981, in Houston, Texas, to Jerry Holloway and Sebrina Price, and passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, in Lufkin, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jo-Ann and Floyd Couch, Sr., Louise and Leonard Holloway; and nephew, Cameron Troy Alexander.
Lisa is survived by her mom and dad, Sebrina and John Price; dad and stepmom, Jerry and Kathy Holloway; brothers, Chris Price, Steven Price (Brianna), Travis Price (Mindy); sister, Shannon Alexander (Chris); nieces, McKenna and Dakota Price, Kaiman Branch; nephews, Tristan and Gavin Price, Christian Alexander; uncles and aunts, Larry (Tic) and Bonnie Holloway, Floyd and Debbie Couch, Doyle and Barbara Couch; special cousin, Anita Couch, along with other cousins, family, close friends, and Moose — her beloved bernedoodle.
Lisa Holloway McLane was a vibrant, passionate, and energetic individual who excelled in her work and had a positive impact on everyone who was lucky enough to meet her. She graduated from Central High School in 2000 and attended Stephen F. Austin State University where she received degrees in Interior Design and Drafting. She was an artist with an eye for color and texture in creating welcoming spaces.
As an officer’s wife, she was a community builder with the wives and families of the men who served, shepherding them through life on the military base and advocating for them during the long deployments.
She was a loyal friend, and you could always count on her to have your back. At the same time she made a mean apple pie, would write handwritten letters, crocheted intricate blankets, sketched, loved reading, and watched hockey.
While in Alaska, Lisa decided to pursue her true calling to be a doctor. She was never one to back down from a challenge; regardless of the obstacle placed in front of her, she not only rose to the challenge but overcame it. Even while encountering a personal life changing event, Lisa threw herself into the study of medicine at Western University of Health Sciences in Oregon. She found her talents were best suited to Family Practice, where she could provide care to individuals, families and whole communities.
Lisa completed her residency in family medicine at ECHN in Manchester, Connecticut where she put her leadership experience to work arranging didactic lectures, teaching junior residents and medical students, and then during her third year of residency by serving as chief resident.
Despite living all over the country, from Alaska to Georgia, Oregon to Connecticut, her passion has been her community. She knew years ago that she would return to her hometown of Lufkin, Texas to practice medicine. A true Family Physician, she found great joy in serving her patients wherever they were: in her clinic, at the hospital, or in nursing care. An advocate for so many, she also loved working for Hospice in the Pines.
Dr. McLane was the epitome of selfless. She genuinely cared about everyone, especially her patients. They became part of her family and she a part of theirs. Even after being diagnosed with cancer herself and while going through chemotherapy, she continued working and tending to her patients tirelessly. It was never about her, but it was always about others. There was so much more to life, so much bigger purpose, and Lisa’s humility and gift to humanity was proof that she believed that wholly. Even after death, she found a way to give back by donating her body to a medical school and research.
Lisa’s life and love will live on through the testimonies of others and the legacy she leaves with each and every one of them. Her kind heart, dauntless spirit and infectious laughter will be sorely missed. Ralph Waldo Emerson accurately states that “It is not the length of life that speaks the loudest; but the depth of life”.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to East Texas Cancer Alliance of Hope, 1411 Turtle Creek, STE B, Lufkin, TX, 75904. https://www.etxcancerallianceofhope.org/donate
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.