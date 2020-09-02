Mary Ann Kirkland
Funeral services for Mary Ann Kirkland, 88, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Elwyn M. Gipson Memorial Chapel in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park with Brother Charlie Wisdom officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mrs. Kirkland was born November 4, 1931 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Beulah and Tom L. Hampton, and died Saturday, August 29, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Kirkland was an Accountant and worked for Brown & Root, the Paper Mill, and Axley & Rode. She kept books for Pappy Markus at Hemphill Wells, Johnston’s Furniture, and Hal Murrell of Murrell’s Pharmacy. She worked part-time for a Travel Agency, as substitute teacher in Clear Creek High School, and was a piano teacher for beginners for many students. She taught English as a Second Language, was tour guide for San Jacinto College’s Foreign Students, and played the piano and organ and sang in choirs of local churches. She loved word studies and was a devout prayer warrior. Mrs. Kirkland was a member of Lakewood Church in Houston.
Survivors include her husband of almost 70 years, Burl Kirkland of Lufkin; sons and daughters-in-law, Roland and Kathy Kirkland of Azle, Wayne and Tami Kirkland of Plano; grandchildren, Ryan Kirkland and wife Christy of Hurst, Jeffrey Kirkland of The Colony, Ben Kirkland of Richardson, Andrew Kirkland and wife Annye of Plano; five great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Vivian Hampton of Iowa, Margie Kirkland of Lufkin; brother-in-law, Delbert Parrott of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Leon Hampton.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Kirkland, Jeffrey Kirkland, Ben Kirkland, Andrew Kirkland, Ken Kirkland, and Bert McKinney.
Memorial contributions may be made online to Christ Ministries of Texas at christministriesoftexas.org.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. Thursday prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
