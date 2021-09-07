Funeral services for Jeanette Horton Sheffield, 82, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Gary Forrest officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mrs. Sheffield was born June 26, 1939 in East Bernard, Texas to the late Mildred (Zabodyn) and Lewis Srubar, and died Sunday, September 5, 2021 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Sheffield owned a KOA Campground (now Lakeview Campground) for many years. She enjoyed sewing and gardening, and loved her dogs. Mrs. Sheffield was a member of Parkview Baptist Church where she loved singing in the church choir.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and Mike Thigpen of Pollok; grandchildren and spouses, Brittney and C.P. Wade of College Station, Amanda and Kyle Anthony, Ashley and Shane Allen, Emily and Justin Howell, Taylor and Kelly Thigpen, all of Lufkin; great-grandchildren, Kaden Thigpen, Karson Anthony, Kyler Allen, Jameson Thigpen, Hadley Howell, Lillian Thigpen, Kasen Anthony, Holden Howell, Aliyah Allen, and Acelyn Allen; sister, Mildred Greeley of Monaville; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husbands, Ronald Horton and James Sheffield, Sr.
Pallbearers will be Taylor Thigpen, Justin Howell, Kaden Thigpen, Karson Anthony, C.P. Wade, Kyle Anthony, and Shane Allen.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
