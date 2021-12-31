A much loved husband, father and brother, Jack McClain passed away November 20, 2021 with many of his family members visiting with him in his last days. He courageously confronted cancer over the past few years. Jack was born November 24, 1947, in Lufkin, TX and resided in the Greater Houston area for the past 10 years. He graduated from Lufkin High School in 1966 and received a BBA from Stephen F. Austin University.
Jack’s early career was in the Savings and Loan/Banking industry in Lufkin. He remained in the financial sector working as an Asset Manager in Houston, San Diego, and Atlanta. The latter part of his career saw Jack work as an Account Manager in provision of personnel for engineering and construction work in the Energy sector.
Jack was an avid golfer and especially enjoyed the times he spent playing golf with friends and family.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Carolyn Derbes McClain, son Brent and wife Brook of Lufkin; grandson Bailey; sisters Peggy Gullatt of Van, TX; Mary Hathorn of Lufkin, TX; brother Mack and wife Tommie of Spring, TX. Nieces Gayle Epperson, Jamie Hathorn Rice and husband Jeremy; Jennifer McClain DeJong and husband Jason; nephews Ernie Gullatt, David Gullatt and wife Candi; Kevin Gullatt and wife Christen; James Hathorn and wife Cindy; David McClain and wife Lisa.
He is preceded in death by his father, TC McClain and his mother Ida Lee McClain.
A celebration of Jack’s life will be held by the family. He will be missed by all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.