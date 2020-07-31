Glenn Myles
Services for Glenn Myles, 50, of Nacogdoches, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at All Families Mortuary, Lufkin. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. today. Mr. Myles was born Nov. 10, 1969, and died July 22, 2020.
Wade Oliphant
Services for Wade Oliphant, 66, of Diboll, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Forest Haven Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Monday at All Families Mortuary. Mr. Oliphant was born June 15, 1954, and died July 24, 2020.
Foy Neal Poage
Services for Foy Neal Poage, 83, of Pollok, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mr. Poage died July 30, 2020, in Pollok.
Bobby W. Smith
Services for Bobby W. Smith, 72, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Lufkin. Mr. Smith was born Jan. 2, 1948, and died July 22, 2020. All Families Mortuary, Lufkin, director.
